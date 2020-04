Appointment orders of 121 promoted inspectors issued

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, after promotion of 121 inspectors in Departmental Promotion board session, orders of postings in different regions and districts have been issued.

DIG Establishment-I Ashfaq Khan issued transfers and postings notification of inspectors in this regard.

As per details, Inspector Malik Khalid Mehmood, Inspector Zafar Iqbal, Inspector Nazeer Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad and Inspector Muhammad Arshad after transfer have been posted in CCPO office Lahore.

Inspector Muhammad Bashir has been appointed in IAB headquarters branch Lahore. Inspector Iftikhar Ahmad, Inspector Dilbar Khan, Inspector Muhammad Shafique, Inspector Muhammad Yousuf, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, Inspector Muhammad Asghar, Inspector Muhammad Faryad, Inspector Muhammad Anwar and inspector Mazhar Hussain have been transferred to Traffic Headquarters Punjab Lahore.

Inspector Muhammad Akhtar Punnu, Inspector Ibrar Ahmad, Inspector Muhammad Saleem, Inspector Mushtaq Ahmad, Inspector Syed Mujtaba Ali Shah, Inspector Muhammad Sarwar, Inspector Muhammad Azhar, Inspector Sajjad Hussain, Inspector Muhammad Hussain and Inspector Raja Muhammad Mumtaz have been transferred to Training Headquarters Lahore whereas Inspector Asim Rafi, Inspector Shehbaz Hussain, Inspector Amjad Farooq, Inspector Manzoor Ahmad and Inspector Nasir Ali Tabassum havebeen transferred to PC Headquarters Farooq Abad.

Inspector Muhammad Sarwar, Inspector Faizul Haq, Amjad Ayub, Muhammad Afzal, Inspector Mubarak Ali, Inspector Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob, Inspector Arif Ali, Inspector Khalid Jameel and Inspector Zahid Khan have been transferred to Regional Office Faisalabad.

Inspector Muhammad Imran Babar, Inspector Abdul Hameed and Inspector Muhammad Tufail have been transferred to CTD Headquarters Punjab whereas Inspector Murad Rasool, Inspector Ata Muhammad, Inspector Akhtar Ali, Inspector Abdul Ghafoor, Inspector Qurban Ali, inspector Anwar Khan, Inspector Khalid Masood Khan, Inspector Mirza Muhammad Younus, Inspector Zulfiqar Ali, inspector Nadeem Aslam, Inspector Safdar Hussain and Inspector Ghulam Ali havebeen transferred to Regional Office Gujranwala.

Likewise, inspector Muhammad Asghar Abid, inspector Mazhar Ali, inspector Aashiq Hussain, inspector Muhammad Akram, inspector Muhammad Asghar, inspector Arshad Ali, inspector Muhammad Tariq Khan, inspector Mukhtiar Ahmad, inspector Waris Ali, inspector Muhammad Rafique, and inspector Iftikhar Ahmad have been transferred to Regional Office Sheikhupura.

Inspector Abdul Khaliq, inspector Muhammad Inayat, inspector Abdul Razzaq, inspector Muhammad Numan, inspector Muhammad Jafar Khan, inspector Muneer Ahmad, inspector Anwar Ali Shah, inspector Sikandar Khan, inspector Muhammad Tahir, inspector Ghulam Abbas and inspector Riaz Ahmad have been transferred to Special Branch Headquarters Lahore.

Inspector Yasin Khan, inspector Muhammad Mumtaz, inspector Muhammad Amir Khalid, inspector Muhammad Shareef, inspector Javed Iqbal and inspector Abdul Qadir have been transferred to Regional Office Rawalpindi. Inspector Javed Iqbal, Inspector Muhammad Siddique, inspector Riffat Ahmad Javed, inspector Muhammad Naeem and inspector Noor Muhammad have been transferred to Regional Office Sahiwal. Inspector Muhammad Bashir, inspector Shafqat Ali, inspector Jam Fiaz Ahmad, inspector Anwarul Haq, inspector Farrukh Rasheed Chaudhry, inspector Sadiq Hussain, inspector Liaqat Ali and inspector Qudratullah have been transferred to Regional Office Bahawalpur. Inspector Shehzad Akhtar, inspector Khalid Riaz, inspector Haq Nawaz, inspector Ghulam Rasool, inspector Bashir Ahmad, inspector Zahoor Ahmad, inspector Zafar Iqbal, Inspector Akhtar Ali, lady inspector Razzia, inspector Hameedullah, inspector Zafar Iqbal and inspector Saeed Ahmad Khan have been appointed in Regional Office Multan. Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, inspector Faqeer Hussain, inspector Ghulam Sarwar, inspector Muhammad Azam, inspector Irshad Jaleel, inspector Muhammad Khalid, and inspector Muhammad Ejazul Haq Qureshi have been transferred to Regional Office Sargodha. Inspector Shafqat Hussain and inspector Irshad Hussain have been transferred to Regional Office DG Khan.