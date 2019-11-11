Appointment orders of 85 blind persons ready: Raja Basharat

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Monday said the appointment orders of 85 blind persons were ready so they should contact the deputy commissioner of their respective districts and end the days long sit-in at the provincial capital.

He was chairing a meeting of the Chief Minister's Committee on the recruitment of blind people held here at Civil Secretariat.

Raja Basharat said the recruitment process of the remaining 426 blind persons would be completed by 30 November.

He said that as per the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, every possible step was being taken to provide employment to the disabled and the visually impaired.

He asked the visually impaired persons on strike to contact the deputy commissioners, where steps are being taken to accommodate them in various government departments.

The Minister added that for the first time in the history of the province, the government across Punjab was ensuring 3 percent quota allocated for the disabled.

MPA Aisha Iqbal, Nazir Ahmed Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary, Social Welfare and Secretaries of the departments concerned were also present on the occasion.