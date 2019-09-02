UrduPoint.com
Appointment Period Capital Development Authority Board Members Finished

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:51 PM

Appointment period Capital Development Authority Board members finished

The appointment period of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board members have been finished

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) The appointment period of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board members have been finished. Now after completion of three year time period the CDA member finance has left his position.The inner sources revealed that current some hurdles were being occurring in the department administration matters owing to the non competition of CDA board.CDA Member finance Fahad Aziz has left his position yesterday after completion this three year deputation appointment period.Sources stated that some believes that Amir Ali Ahmed a junior has been appointed.

Sources further revealed that some hidden elements were creating hurdles in department financial matters in order to tease Chairman CDA.Moreover, CDA member estate Khushal Khan that has performing charge of admin has also completed his appointment term.He also conveyed to search other place.

Currently Khushal Khan was trying his level best to get his appointment in Punjab.Now after compellation of board members appointment time period positions of CDA board members would vacant.

