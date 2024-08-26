Appointment rules of higher judiciary comes into force as per Constitution: Law minister

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said the rules and procedures pertaining to the appointment of the higher judiciary come into force as per the Constitution and its articles postulated in the Law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said the rules and procedures pertaining to the appointment of the higher judiciary come into force as per the Constitution and its articles postulated in the Law.

The law minister expressed these views during the ninth session of the National Assembly after the Speaker sought him to clarify the procedure for appointment of the Chief Justice of the apex court.

Azam Tarar informed the House that there was no rule of seniority in the high courts, as the Lahore High Court unanimously made the fifth-ranked judge the Chief Justice.

"However, under the Eighteenth Constitutional Amendment, the senior-most judge becomes the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court," the Law Minister said.

Earlier, Opposition Leader, Omar Ayub Khan demanded the appointment of the apex court chief on seniority basis.

Menawhile, the Opposition Leader extended his gratitude to the Speaker National Assembly for issuing the production orders of the detained Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Member National Assembly, Chaudhry Imtiaz, who was attending the current session.

Omar Ayub Khan condemned the Musa Khel attack leaving 23 innocent civilians martyred alongwith the dacoits' attack on police van in Rahim Yar Kham.

APP/ajb-sra