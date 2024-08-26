- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Appointment rules of higher judiciary comes into force as per Constitution: Law minister
Appointment Rules Of Higher Judiciary Comes Into Force As Per Constitution: Law Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said the rules and procedures pertaining to the appointment of the higher judiciary come into force as per the Constitution and its articles postulated in the Law
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said the rules and procedures pertaining to the appointment of the higher judiciary come into force as per the Constitution and its articles postulated in the Law.
The law minister expressed these views during the ninth session of the National Assembly after the Speaker sought him to clarify the procedure for appointment of the Chief Justice of the apex court.
Azam Tarar informed the House that there was no rule of seniority in the high courts, as the Lahore High Court unanimously made the fifth-ranked judge the Chief Justice.
"However, under the Eighteenth Constitutional Amendment, the senior-most judge becomes the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court," the Law Minister said.
Earlier, Opposition Leader, Omar Ayub Khan demanded the appointment of the apex court chief on seniority basis.
Menawhile, the Opposition Leader extended his gratitude to the Speaker National Assembly for issuing the production orders of the detained Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Member National Assembly, Chaudhry Imtiaz, who was attending the current session.
Omar Ayub Khan condemned the Musa Khel attack leaving 23 innocent civilians martyred alongwith the dacoits' attack on police van in Rahim Yar Kham.
APP/ajb-sra
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security7 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP8 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain8 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta8 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister8 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented8 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition9 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan9 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool9 hours ago