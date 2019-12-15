UrduPoint.com
Appointments In EC Through Consensus With Opposition: Pervaiz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khan Khattak has said that the government is trying its level best to appoint Chief Election Commissioner and other members with the consensus by taking the Opposition on board in order to ensure transparency.

Talking to a big public meeting regarding joining of political leadership of other parties to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Pervaiz Khattak made it clear that the government did not want to give or discuss the power of the Parliament into courts and want to make legislation through a viable dialogue and consensus with the Opposition's leadership.

He said that regarding appointment of Election Commissioner the government and Opposition have three different meetings and ready to have the forth meeting in this regard. He said that the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its five year tenure and there is no sign of in-House change as it was just a rumor spread by Maulana Falur Rehman.

"We don't know about Maulana's predictions about in-House change rather, it is impossible that anyone come and dislodge the elected and representative government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf", he said.

He dispelled all such rumors regarding in-House change and said that one should see cracks in ranks of the Opposition. 'Soon the people will see many members from the Opposition who would express their confidence in PTI policies, adding that the government has taken every steps regarding their voice on Kashmir and against the brutality made by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that actually Maulana's dharna damaged the Kashmir cause. He said so far there is no consensus being made on the Names of Chief Election Commissioner and its member and we will still in tasks with the Opposition's leadership to bring good and qualified people to the Election Commission.

Khattak said the brutality of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris continue and Pakistan has taken and highlighting such brutalities of the Indian forces at all forums across the world.

He said that government has taken very hard decisions to save Pakistan from bankruptcy and that is why the inflation rate has been increased but now Pakistan is heading toward better economic growth.

He said the government is trying to stabilize economy through systematic policies as a result of which the rates of rupee against Dollar will be increased. The government has trying its level best to increase export so that to stabilize its economy, he added.

He said that the Lahore incident is actually provincial matter and its dose not link with the federal government now it up to the government of Punjab to take action against those responsible for such incident.

Pervaiz Khattak said that the government's top priority is to facilitate needy and poor people by bringing down the inflation and ensure imposition of edible commodities on government rates.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is in constantly in touch with Chief Minister Punjab and soon action would be taken against those responsible for Lahore incident as a result of which innocent people lost their precious lives.

Pervaiz Khattak said that government is fully focusing on ensuring uninterrupted electricity and gas facility to the people of district Nowshera and there is no village in the district without these facilities. He said now its up to the people to decided to whom they vote. 'We are living among the people and that is why given top priority to solve the problems being faced by the people of district Nowshera' he said.

Earlier, former local leadership of Awami National Party and Pakistan Peoples Party announced joining of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pervaiz Khattak on this occasion honored all those with PTI caps and urged upon them to work side by side to address the problems of the people on priority basis.

