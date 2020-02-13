Appointments in Power Ministry to be made on merit: National Assembly told

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Thursday informed the National Assembly that appointments in his ministry will be made on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Thursday informed the National Assembly that appointments in his ministry will be made on merit.

Responding to question during "Question Hour", he said that about 10250 posts had been advertised.

The Minister said that appointments will be made on 22240 posts in the ministry.

"We are committed to make the appointments in the ministry on merit and reservations regarding the appointment will be addressed if any, " he said.