Appointments in Railways made purely under rules: National Assembly body assured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Ministry of Railways Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways that appointments in Pakistan Railways had been purely on merit after observing the relevant rules and policy parameters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Railways Sikandar Sultan Raja Thursday told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways that appointments in Pakistan Railways had been purely on merit after observing the relevant rules and policy parameters.

He held out the assurance to give the committee a briefing in next meeting on the reservations, expressed by members on the process.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Muhammad Mueen Wattoo at Ministry of Railways and approved the minutes of the last meeting including the appointment of lower staff in railways through computerized balloting.

A comprehensive briefing was made by the Ministry on Main Line-I (ML-I) under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and informed that the project was approved in 2015; however, the PC-I was awaiting approval of the Planning Division.

He said the ML-1 projects are being financed by both China and Pakistan with the share of 85 percent and 15 percent respectively. The project would be completed within five years after its initiation and with the expected that the interest on Chinese loan would be around 2 percent, he added.

The body was informed that the project will not only enhance the speed of train up to 120 to 160 kilometer per hour but also increase the number of trains from 34 to 171.

About the latest survey and information about the PR land, it was informed that Pakistan Railways currently owned 167,690 acres of land and generated the revenue by leasing the land through open auction for five years, strictly in line with the decision of Supreme Court for different purposes like agriculture and commercial. During the briefing, the committee was also informed that Railways land had also been encroached by the slums and other illegal occupants. However, the Railways was taking strict measures for the evacuation of its land.

The chairman, after consultation with committee member, proposed to constitute a sub-committees on the issue of encroachment of the land and allied matters.

The committee approved a proposal for grant of technical allowance to the graduate engineers of Pakistan Railways in lines with the one, being given to the engineers of two provinces.

The committee recommended that Ministry of Finance to process theproposal as the expenditure incurred therein would be borne from the revenuegenerated by the railways.