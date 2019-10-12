Appointments made in Railway through draw challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC)

Appointment of 845 persons made in Pakistan Railways through draw has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Appointment of 845 persons made in Pakistan Railways through draw has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).The petitioner Pakistan Railway Employees Union (PREM) has claimed that most of the newly appointed employees belong to two Constituencies of Rawalpindi.

One among these two constituencies is Sheikh Rashid constituency and second is of Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Abdul Rashid.According to media reports, PREM filed petition in Rawalpindi bench LHC through their counsel Imran Shafiq praying the court to annul these appointments.According to petition railway authorities had given advertisement for 323 posts of BPS-1 to BPS-5 in October 2018.

Another advertisement was given one month after the first advertisement whereby the vacant posts were increased from 323 to 845.

The petitioner said thousands of people applied for these posts but appointments were made through draw rather than merit.

Making appointments through draw run contrary to law of the land.The railway authorities decided the fate of candidates through draw rather than merit.The court was told through petition that more than half so called candidates belong to the constituency of railway minister Sheikh Rashid.The petitioner prayed the court to check this aspect and summon the record for judicial review.The petitioner pleaded that secret draw was held to select blue eyed boys.

The respective officers misused their powers and played into the hands of political elite to serve their interests.