UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Appointments Made In Railway Through Draw Challenged In Lahore High Court (LHC)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:35 PM

Appointments made in Railway through draw challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC)

Appointment of 845 persons made in Pakistan Railways through draw has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Appointment of 845 persons made in Pakistan Railways through draw has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).The petitioner Pakistan Railway Employees Union (PREM) has claimed that most of the newly appointed employees belong to two Constituencies of Rawalpindi.

One among these two constituencies is Sheikh Rashid constituency and second is of Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, nephew of Sheikh Abdul Rashid.According to media reports, PREM filed petition in Rawalpindi bench LHC through their counsel Imran Shafiq praying the court to annul these appointments.According to petition railway authorities had given advertisement for 323 posts of BPS-1 to BPS-5 in October 2018.

Another advertisement was given one month after the first advertisement whereby the vacant posts were increased from 323 to 845.

The petitioner said thousands of people applied for these posts but appointments were made through draw rather than merit.

Making appointments through draw run contrary to law of the land.The railway authorities decided the fate of candidates through draw rather than merit.The court was told through petition that more than half so called candidates belong to the constituency of railway minister Sheikh Rashid.The petitioner prayed the court to check this aspect and summon the record for judicial review.The petitioner pleaded that secret draw was held to select blue eyed boys.

The respective officers misused their powers and played into the hands of political elite to serve their interests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Pakistan Railway Rashid Rawalpindi October 2018 Media From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subj ..

5 minutes ago

No negligence will be tolerated in resolution of p ..

1 minute ago

France checking identity of murder suspect held in ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief cl ..

2 minutes ago

3 persons including a police man gunned down in fi ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in cross firing in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.