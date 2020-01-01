UrduPoint.com
Appointments Of 15 Special Assistants To PM Challenged In The Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Appointments of 15 special assistants to the Prime Minister Imran Khan have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Appointments of 15 special assistants to the Prime Minister Imran Khan have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).Young journalists association Chairman Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti has filed a petition in the IHC while taking the plea that court should order NAB to take action against 15 special assistants to the Prime Minister including Naeemul-Haque, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nadeem Afzal, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zulfi Bukhari, Shehzad Akbar, Moeed Yusuf and Usman Dar.Petitioner further said that Moeed Yusuf has done work with different think tanks of United States of America (USA) and his appointment can prove against the interest of the country.

Petitioner said that according to rule 4 (6) of business rules of 1973, PM has the authority to appoint special assistants but to give status of Federal ministers or state ministers to special assistant is against the law.It has been said in the petition that appointment of any special assistant was not made under Article 92 of the constitution of Pakistan.Petitioner prayed court to declare as illegal the status of federal minister or state minister given to special assistants.

.Petitioner further prayed court to declare these steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet illegal.

