Appointments Of District Zakat Committees' Chairmen Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Appointments of District Zakat Committees' chairmen approved

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council here Thursday approved appointment of Chairmen for District Zakat Committees for all the districts of the province and merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council here Thursday approved appointment of Chairmen for District Zakat Committees for all the districts of the province and merged areas.

The approval was given during a meeting of the council presided over by its Chairman Engr. Umer Farooq. The meeting beside others was attended by Secretary Zakar Mohammad Idrees Khan, Additional Secretaries Zakar, Health and Finance departments.

The meeting reviewed and analyzed qualifications of proposed chairmen and approved the appointments.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Zakar Mohammad Idrees said that policy of merit and transparency observed in appointment of chairmen District Zakar Committees.

He informed that Council would keep an eye over performance of newly appointed chairmen and could be terminated over negligence of duty.

He said that Rs1.35 billion rupees have been allocated under the head of Zakat and to be distributed among deserving people soon.

He said the amount would be utilized under the heads of "Guzara Allowance" providing dowries, religious places, vocational education and special health programmes.

He informed the meeting that process of money distribution among deserving would start soon through newly appointed chairmen.

