Appointments of EC members made on merit: SAPM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the appointment of Election Commission members was made on merits.

In a message on micro blogging website, she stated that Chief Election Commissioner doesn't have any power to refuse to take oath.

She said the newly appointed members are legal experts and hard working, adding that all associations and bar councils from across the country supported the appointments.