UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Appreciated The Journalist Community Representatives For Highlighting The Issue: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:32 PM

Appreciated the journalist community representatives for highlighting the issue: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the journalist community representatives for highlighting the issue and said all journalist bodies had effectively raised the voice for cameraman Fayyaz Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the journalist community representatives for highlighting the issue and said all journalist bodies had effectively raised the voice for cameraman Fayyaz Ahmed.

She said a permanent solution of the issue should be found. "We will have to devise a comprehensive policy and mechanism to avoid such episodes in future," she added.

She said a meeting of all stakeholders would be held on Monday to discuss the issues of media workers.

In the meeting, the SAPM said, media channels would be asked to share data about the registered employees, having details of all those who were getting salaries on time and those whose salaries were pending.

While, the government would share information about the payment being given to the channels under its support programme, exposing those saying they got nothing from the government.

She also dispelled the impression that the government had stopped giving advertisements to some channels and said a comprehensive advertisement policy would be devised, protecting rights of the workers.

Presently, she said about 100 channels were operating in the country and thousands of peoples' employment was associated with them.

Dr Firdous said the government had the right to ask the channels, whom it issued advertisements, that why they were not releasing employees' salaries.

She said almost 15 percent advertisements of the channels belonged to government, while 85 percent ads were from the private sectors.

The SAPM also expressed deep grief over the deaths and destruction caused by the deadly earthquake in Turkey and said, "We are family member of Turkey. The government and people of Pakistan share the grief with their Turkish brethren and stand by them."

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Turkey Firdous Ashiq Awan Fayyaz Ahmed Family Media All From Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.