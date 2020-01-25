Appreciated the journalist community representatives for highlighting the issue: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan appreciated the journalist community representatives for highlighting the issue and said all journalist bodies had effectively raised the voice for cameraman Fayyaz Ahmed

She said a permanent solution of the issue should be found. "We will have to devise a comprehensive policy and mechanism to avoid such episodes in future," she added.

She said a meeting of all stakeholders would be held on Monday to discuss the issues of media workers.

In the meeting, the SAPM said, media channels would be asked to share data about the registered employees, having details of all those who were getting salaries on time and those whose salaries were pending.

While, the government would share information about the payment being given to the channels under its support programme, exposing those saying they got nothing from the government.

She also dispelled the impression that the government had stopped giving advertisements to some channels and said a comprehensive advertisement policy would be devised, protecting rights of the workers.

Presently, she said about 100 channels were operating in the country and thousands of peoples' employment was associated with them.

Dr Firdous said the government had the right to ask the channels, whom it issued advertisements, that why they were not releasing employees' salaries.

She said almost 15 percent advertisements of the channels belonged to government, while 85 percent ads were from the private sectors.

