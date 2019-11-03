Appreciation certificate awarded to law official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has awarded appreciation cum best performance certificate to a senior law officer of Law department Farhaj Sikandar in recognition of his services in liberating state-land from illegal occupants of DI Khan division.

The certificate was given to Farhaj Sikandar by Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat during a ceremony held here Sunday at Commissioner Office.