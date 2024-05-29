Open Menu

Appreciation Certificates, Cash Prizes Conferred Upon Police Officials Exhibiting Outstanding Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has underscored the imperative for the Punjab Police to respond to unwarranted criticism by delivering exemplary performance and combating crime vigorously

He said this in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, where certificates of appreciation and cash prizes were conferred upon officers and officials exhibiting outstanding performance.

The ceremony honored teams from Multan, Gujranwala, and Gujarat district for their successful resolution of various serious crimes, including kidnappings, robberies, and murders.

The IG Punjab emphasized that the Punjab Police's dedication to public safety, often surpassing the call of duty, distinguishes it from other law enforcement agencies. He further highlighted the influx of highly educated individuals from diverse backgrounds into the police force, particularly noting the educational qualifications of Station House Officers (SHOs) across Punjab.

Among the notable achievements acknowledged during the event, the Inspector General Punjab commended SSP Operations Multan, Arslan Zahid, and his team for swiftly rescuing a kidnapped child and recovering stolen property valued at millions of rupees in Mumtazabad, Multan.

DSP Javed Tahir Majeed and his team were recognized for seizing 143 kilograms of charas in Muzaffarabad, Multan, while Inspector Farhat Nawaz's team was lauded for recovering a high-value stolen vehicle in Gakhar Mandi.

Inspector Mujahid Abbas and his team received accolades for apprehending dangerous suspects involved in multiple cases of robbery and dacoity, while Head Constable Majid Farzand was honored for leveraging modern technology to apprehend seven criminal gangs wanted in over a hundred criminal incidents.

The event also featured addresses by Additional IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters, SSP Operations Multan, and SP Investigation, acknowledging the collective efforts of the police force in combating crime and maintaining public safety.

