Appreciation certificates distributed for helping flood victims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has distributed appreciation certificates among the members of All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance in recognition of their generosity for helping flood-stricken people.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony here on Saturday, the DC said that the people in flood-hit areas were leading very miserable life. Therefore, every person was duty bound to help for their early rehabilitation, he said and appreciated the role of private schools' alliance which showed quick response and donated maximum items including food to the flood affectees.

Chairman Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi also addressed the function while In-charge District Emergency Operational Centre Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present.