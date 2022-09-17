UrduPoint.com

Appreciation Certificates Distributed For Helping Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Appreciation certificates distributed for helping flood victims

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has distributed appreciation certificates among the members of All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance in recognition of their generosity for helping flood-stricken people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has distributed appreciation certificates among the members of All Pakistan Private Schools Alliance in recognition of their generosity for helping flood-stricken people.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony here on Saturday, the DC said that the people in flood-hit areas were leading very miserable life. Therefore, every person was duty bound to help for their early rehabilitation, he said and appreciated the role of private schools' alliance which showed quick response and donated maximum items including food to the flood affectees.

Chairman Alliance Sadaqat Hussain Lodhi also addressed the function while In-charge District Emergency Operational Centre Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Alliance All

Recent Stories

King Charles surprises huge London queue for queen ..

King Charles surprises huge London queue for queen's coffin

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American community boosting support to f ..

Pakistani-American community boosting support to flood-hit Pakistan's relief ope ..

4 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Farhan's century confirms Khyber Pakhtun ..

Sahibzada Farhan's century confirms Khyber Pakhtunkhwa place in semi- final

4 minutes ago
 Myanmar reports 361 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reports 361 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago
 EuroPride Parade, Anti-Pride Protests Taking Place ..

EuroPride Parade, Anti-Pride Protests Taking Place in Serbia Despite Official Ba ..

8 minutes ago
 Medical camp, mobile laboratory for flood affectee ..

Medical camp, mobile laboratory for flood affectees

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.