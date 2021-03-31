Appreciation certificates for COVID-19 testing team at UVAS

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) Department Punjab and Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Wednesday awarded certificates of appreciation to the COVID-19 testing team of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ):The Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) Department Punjab and Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Wednesday awarded certificates of appreciation to the COVID-19 testing team of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS).

According to a UVAS spokesperson here, the P&SHC and PVMC appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team comprising the faculty members and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in providing COVID-19 testing services throughout the pandemic at the BSL-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens, Institute of Microbiology of UVAS.

On behalf of the P&SHC, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed the certificates of appreciation.

Prof Nasim appreciated the services of the COVID-19 team and said that UVAS was committed to contributing to the best of its capabilities to the efforts of the government in the fight against coronavirus.

PVMC President Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also appreciated the outstanding services of this team during the COVID-19 pandemic and distributed "Certificates of Appreciation" among all members of the team.