Appreciation Of Pakistan At FATF Meeting Good News For Country: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 03:31 PM

Appreciation of Pakistan at FATF meeting good news for country: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said appreciation of Pakistan at Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting was a good news for the country and bad news for its enemies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said appreciation of Pakistan at Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting was a good news for the country and bad news for its enemies.

In a tweet, she thanked Iron brother China for supporting Pakistan on the issue.

She said that Indian dream of pushing Pakistan into black list had shattered.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan was a responsible state which had offered great sacrifices in war against terrorism.

She said that the members of FATF appreciated Pakistan's determination to meet other targets which was manifestation of its sincere efforts.

