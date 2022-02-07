Apprehend criminals obligation of Police, wining trust prime responsibility: DIG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah has said that arresting the outlaws is not the only obligation of the police force rather providing a sense of security, justice and winning trust of the citizens are also responsibilities of the police.

He was chairing a meeting at his office here Sunday of the DSPs, SHOs and other police officers as well as SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai.

He asked the cops to reduce the gap which had been created between them and the local people to improve the culture of services at the police stations.

"We will be able to catch the criminals more easily once we win the trust of the citizens," he observed.

The DIG directed the DSPs to keep a check on the crimes being reported in their respective jurisdictions.

The policemen were also directed to ensure that the crime reported lodged in the police stations were strong enough to incriminate the criminals and get them punished from the courts of law.

Shah asked the Station House Officers (SHOs) not to remain negligent in the matters pertaining to the organized crimes like drug peddling and the sale of mainpuri and gutka.

He said the SHOs should keep a watch on the suspects who were involved in organized crime.

He further directed the SHOs to ensure cleanliness in the police stations and to ask the staff to wear clean police uniforms.

The DIG congratulated SSP Hyderabad and the team of policemen which arrested an international gang of criminals belonging to Afghanistan earlier last week.

He particularly praised the team led by Inspector Imran Rasheed and Inspector Naek Muhammad Khoso for the said successful arrests.

After the meeting appreciation certificates were distributed to the inspectors Muhammad Khan Birahmani, Ziad Ali Noonari and Azra Mujtaba and sub inspectors Nisar Ahmed Shah, Ghulam Farooq Rahpoto, Abdul Malik Abro and Kashif Ali Gadahi.