UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apprehended Pakistanis Reach From Malaysia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:28 PM

Apprehended Pakistanis reach from Malaysia

As many as 300 Pakistani detainees reached back through chartered PIAflight

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) As many as 300 Pakistani detainees reached back through chartered PIA flight.Foreign office said that on the directives of the government, a special PIA flight has been arranged to bring Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia on Tuesday, 31 December 2019.

Malaysian government introduced a Back for Good (B4G) Amnesty Scheme to facilitate voluntary repatriation to countries of origin starting from 1 August 2019 and ending on 31 December 2019.

As a result of extensive efforts by the High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, over 8000 Pakistanis have returned home safely under this Amnesty Scheme, without facing detention or fines.Over the past five months, the Pakistan High Commission issued 1833 Emergency travel Documents (ETDs) to the returnees for their expeditious repatriation to Pakistan..It may be recalled that the government had also made special arrangements in May 2019 to bring back 300 Pakistani detainees through a chartered PIA flight.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kuala Lumpur Malaysia May August December 2019 From Government PIA

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan asks govt committee to hear MQM lead ..

24 minutes ago

Interest free loans worth Rs 500 Million rolled ou ..

28 minutes ago

2019: The year of epidemics

3 minutes ago

Sugar-mill owners stopped crushing sugarcane acros ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand welcomes 2020 with excellent firework

38 minutes ago

Israeli Court Dismisses Petition to Block Netanyah ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.