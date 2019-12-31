Apprehended Pakistanis reach from Malaysia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) As many as 300 Pakistani detainees reached back through chartered PIA flight.Foreign office said that on the directives of the government, a special PIA flight has been arranged to bring Pakistani illegal immigrants from Malaysia on Tuesday, 31 December 2019.

Malaysian government introduced a Back for Good (B4G) Amnesty Scheme to facilitate voluntary repatriation to countries of origin starting from 1 August 2019 and ending on 31 December 2019.

As a result of extensive efforts by the High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, over 8000 Pakistanis have returned home safely under this Amnesty Scheme, without facing detention or fines.Over the past five months, the Pakistan High Commission issued 1833 Emergency travel Documents (ETDs) to the returnees for their expeditious repatriation to Pakistan..It may be recalled that the government had also made special arrangements in May 2019 to bring back 300 Pakistani detainees through a chartered PIA flight.