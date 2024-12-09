Open Menu

Appropriate Amount Of Water Helps Boost Per Acre Yield Of Wheat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Appropriate amount of water helps boost per acre yield of wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers to ensure timely and proper watering of the wheat crop to boost its per acre production.

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that watering of wheat crop should be carried out keeping in view the weather conditions.

He said, "Appropriate amount of water not only helps reduce cost of production but also increases per acre yield of wheat." Spokesman said that watering of wheat crop is also dependent that after which crop wheat was sown. Wheat growers must follow agriculture department recommended watering schedule so that desired results could be obtained.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Water Agriculture Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

23 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

32 minutes ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

1 hour ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

2 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

2 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

2 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

2 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

2 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

6 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan