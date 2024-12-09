Appropriate Amount Of Water Helps Boost Per Acre Yield Of Wheat
December 09, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers to ensure timely and proper watering of the wheat crop to boost its per acre production.
A spokesman for the department said on Monday that watering of wheat crop should be carried out keeping in view the weather conditions.
He said, "Appropriate amount of water not only helps reduce cost of production but also increases per acre yield of wheat." Spokesman said that watering of wheat crop is also dependent that after which crop wheat was sown. Wheat growers must follow agriculture department recommended watering schedule so that desired results could be obtained.
