Appropriate arrangements made for smooth polling process at Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that like other parts of the province satisfactory arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth voting process in district Buner.

Reacting to a statement of independent candidate, Barrister Gohar Ali, election commission has clarified that appropriate arrangements have been made in District Buner to ensure the smooth conduct of polling process.

The election commission said that 397 polling stations have been established in Buner. The number of polling staff performing duties in Buner is 4604 while 3029 policemen and 32 personnel of Quick Response Force in deputed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted polling.

The people of the area are exercising their right to franchise in a free and pleasant environment in District Buner, said the election commission.

