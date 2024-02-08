Open Menu

Appropriate Arrangements Made For Smooth Polling Process At Buner

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Appropriate arrangements made for smooth polling process at Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that like other parts of the province satisfactory arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth voting process in district Buner.

Reacting to a statement of independent candidate, Barrister Gohar Ali, election commission has clarified that appropriate arrangements have been made in District Buner to ensure the smooth conduct of polling process.

The election commission said that 397 polling stations have been established in Buner. The number of polling staff performing duties in Buner is 4604 while 3029 policemen and 32 personnel of Quick Response Force in deputed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted polling.

The people of the area are exercising their right to franchise in a free and pleasant environment in District Buner, said the election commission.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Buner

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

2 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

13 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

14 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

15 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

15 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan