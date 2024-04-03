Appropriate Measures In Place For PTI Founder's Security, LHC Told
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Wednesday that appropriate measures were in place for the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala Jail.
Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq made the statement before LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, who was hearing a petition for the provision of complete security to PTI founder in jail.
The advocate general Punjab submitted that the PTI founder was lodged in a cell at Adiala Jail, and surrounding six cells were also dedicated to him. He further stated that 14 personnel, as opposed to one security official per 10 prisoners, were posted for the security of the PTI founder.
Additionally, meals were supplied to the PTI founder from a special kitchen exclusively for him, he added.
However, the advocate general noted that identical petitions were pending before other forums as well.
In response, the chief justice observed that the present petition was filed by Insaf Lawyers Forum Punjab, through its president Afzaal Azeem Pahat, adding that the matter was related to the PTI founder, but his signatures were not on any document.
The court, adjourning further hearing after Eid holidays, directed the petitioner's counsel to seek instructions on whether this plea could proceed.
