RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that it was the prime time for Kashmir's freedom from Indian subjugation and Pakistan would give a befitting response to any misadventure by India.

Addressing students of a private college, he said Pakistan has witnessed satisfactory progress on diplomatic and political fronts regarding the Kashmir issue.

He apprehended a possibility of a war between Pakistan and India in October and November.

Sheikh Rashid said: "The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will have to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir if it really wants to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue." He said: " We are standing with the people of the occupied valley and I will visit Kashmir once again after Ashura Muharram." "Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said and added Pakistan was the only country which was resisting the policies of Indian Prime Minister.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly assessed the anti-Muslim mindset in India beforehand. "Those who still think about the possibility of dialogue with India are living in the fool's paradise," he added.

Imran Khan's speech at the Unite Nations on September 27 would be of great significance, he said adding, "We are lucky to have a friend like China." He said Pakistan was utilizing all options to prevent Kashmiris' massacre in Occupied Kashmir, adding 23-day curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir had multiplied the miseries of Kashmiris.

The situation arising out of the change of constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir by India has exposed its designs. "There is no liberalism in India and rather it promotes Hinduism," he added.

The Minister said "Though Pakistan has some economic problems but the country has 130 million youth, ready to render their lives for Pakistan and islam." Sh Rashid said, Pakistan abandoned dialogue with India, after the blunder committed by Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that 'Hitler' Modi had set an example of fascism by locking down Kashmiri Muslims, adding his acts were blots on the face of democracy.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting the case of Kashmiris with dedication and passion.

The minister said the Kashmiris would soon succeed in their struggle for freedom from India.

He said that all Indian Muslims were looking towards Pakistan due to Modi suppression, adding India was unable to confront Pakistan as it knew well that any war between the two countries would not be a conventional war.

He said the Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan besides extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmir people, was taking all possible steps to prevent carnage of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian Army.

He urged the Pakistani nation to stand with armed forces with fullspirit and enthusiasm to support for the right of Kashmiri people toself-determination.