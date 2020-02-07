UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Approval Accorded To Upgrade Railway Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:49 PM

Approval accorded to upgrade Railway hospital

Approval has been accorded to upgrade Railway hospital Rawalpindi to turn it into state of the art hospital

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Approval has been accorded to upgrade Railway hospital Rawalpindi to turn it into state of the art hospital. According to media reports the upgradation will be done at the cost of Rs 35 crore.

This will be double storey hospital wherein new ICU, OPD and emergency will be constructed.The hospital will have new MRI machines, radiology center, nursing institute in which around 500 nurses can be trained and nursing hostel as well.

This mega project will take approx 16 months to be constructed.The hospital will accommodate the railway employees and pensioners free of cost, free medication will be provided. The facility of X-ray, CT-scan, and other tests will be provided.

The project will be constructed under the supervision of Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT).The administrator of the trust later the other day, gave a detailed briefing on the project to Minister of Railway, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The state minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, employment opportunity to the educated women of Rawalpindi, will be provided through this nursing training. The government employees will be accommodated accordingly.The hospital emergency will be constructed as a separate building, hospital beds will be extended.

The senior professors and consultants will be available. The new OPD will be constructed on war footing basis, that'll be starting from 31 Dec, 2020. The cost over new OPD is around 2.5 crore, that'll facilitate about 2.5-3 lakh patients yearly, whereas the emergency will facilitate about 3 lakh patients.The state minister has approved this upgradation program, now the project for final approval will be sent to the railway board.

The work on this project will be started in the first quarterly of this year.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Women 2020 Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

CJP  orders removal of encroachment from govt lan ..

3 minutes ago

Air Chief offers cooperation to Sri Lanka in the f ..

1 minute ago

Bill to increase salaries of lawmakers was selfish ..

1 minute ago

HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Grabs as it goes on Sale Nati ..

29 minutes ago

France keeps eyes peeled for ruinous tomato virus

2 minutes ago

Russia to make call on oil output cuts 'in coming ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.