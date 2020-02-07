Approval accorded to upgrade Railway hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Approval has been accorded to upgrade Railway hospital Rawalpindi to turn it into state of the art hospital. According to media reports the upgradation will be done at the cost of Rs 35 crore.

This will be double storey hospital wherein new ICU, OPD and emergency will be constructed.The hospital will have new MRI machines, radiology center, nursing institute in which around 500 nurses can be trained and nursing hostel as well.

This mega project will take approx 16 months to be constructed.The hospital will accommodate the railway employees and pensioners free of cost, free medication will be provided. The facility of X-ray, CT-scan, and other tests will be provided.

The project will be constructed under the supervision of Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT).The administrator of the trust later the other day, gave a detailed briefing on the project to Minister of Railway, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The state minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said, employment opportunity to the educated women of Rawalpindi, will be provided through this nursing training. The government employees will be accommodated accordingly.The hospital emergency will be constructed as a separate building, hospital beds will be extended.

The senior professors and consultants will be available. The new OPD will be constructed on war footing basis, that'll be starting from 31 Dec, 2020. The cost over new OPD is around 2.5 crore, that'll facilitate about 2.5-3 lakh patients yearly, whereas the emergency will facilitate about 3 lakh patients.The state minister has approved this upgradation program, now the project for final approval will be sent to the railway board.

The work on this project will be started in the first quarterly of this year.