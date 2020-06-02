Approval for up-gradation of district teaching hospital Taimergar welcomed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Anti-Corruption Malik Shafiullah Khan has welcomed approval for up-gradation of district hospital Taimergara to Teaching Hospital.

The CM's special assistant said in a press release that he and people of the Dir Lower district were thankful to the chief minister from bottom of their heart for meeting longstanding demand of the area by approving to upgrade the district hospital Taimergara to Teaching Hospital.

He said that his efforts for the masse's welfare had borne fruit and succeed to get upgraded the district hospital and approved establishment of medical college.

He said that medial college Taimergara plan was a gift of the present government for the people and it would boost health facilities in the area.

He said that masses' welfare-oriented measures were taken in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who took keen interest in promotion of health sector.

Accordingly, the provincial government too was taking steps for uplift of the health sector by introducing reforms. He added that those reforms had been started yielding result and masses were availing best healthcare facilities.