Approval given for 36 SIs promotion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :An approval has been goven for promotion of 36 sub-inspectors (SIs) of the Police Department in Faisalabad.

According to a spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has approved promotion of 36 SIs as inspectors in list-F.

Among those being promoted are: Mushtaq Ahmad, Wali Muhammad, Aslam, Sarfraz Khan, Ejaz Ahmad, Naseer-ud-Din, Shafiq, Sher Muhammad, Imtiaz Ahmad, Jahangir Khan, Maqsood Ahmad, Faqeer Hussain, Afzal, Habib-ur-Rehman, Afzal, Tariq Yaseen, Barkat Ali, Asim Rasheed, Aftab Iqbal, Gulnaz Khalid, Ishrat Rasheed, Ali Imran, Asif Nadeem, Asif, Asad Ali, Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Basharat Ali, Akmal Jamal, Sarfraz, Yousuf Shehzad, Iqbal Ibraheem, Imran Khan and Asghar Ali, etc., he added.