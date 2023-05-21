UrduPoint.com

Approval Given For 36 SIs Promotion

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Approval given for 36 SIs promotion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :An approval has been goven for promotion of 36 sub-inspectors (SIs) of the Police Department in Faisalabad.

According to a spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has approved promotion of 36 SIs as inspectors in list-F.

Among those being promoted are: Mushtaq Ahmad, Wali Muhammad, Aslam, Sarfraz Khan, Ejaz Ahmad, Naseer-ud-Din, Shafiq, Sher Muhammad, Imtiaz Ahmad, Jahangir Khan, Maqsood Ahmad, Faqeer Hussain, Afzal, Habib-ur-Rehman, Afzal, Tariq Yaseen, Barkat Ali, Asim Rasheed, Aftab Iqbal, Gulnaz Khalid, Ishrat Rasheed, Ali Imran, Asif Nadeem, Asif, Asad Ali, Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Basharat Ali, Akmal Jamal, Sarfraz, Yousuf Shehzad, Iqbal Ibraheem, Imran Khan and Asghar Ali, etc., he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Police Asad Ali

Recent Stories

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

19 minutes ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclass ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reclassifies 64 air quality monitorin ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039 ..

Sharjah Media City wraps up first edition of &#039;Shams Creative Fest&#039;

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.