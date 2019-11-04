Approval given for launching work on 34 schemes in Multan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has approved starting work on 34 development schemes with Rs176 million funds across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has approved starting work on 34 development schemes with Rs176 million funds across the district.

The approval has been given in a meeting of district development committee held here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, DC Aamir Khattak said that the district administration had saved Rs176 million in completion of 124 development schemes with funds of Rs1.10 billion. He said that the amount has been saved during tender auction competition between contractors. He said that 13 new development schemes were being started with these funds while expansion of 18 ongoing development schemes would also be completed with these funds.

The deputy commissioner added that these schemes were included roads, tuff tile, water and drainage of sewerage water.

He said that three water filtration plants were also part of these news schemes which would be installed at Razabad, Gulzar Town and Chak No 13/MR.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Hidayat Ullah, Deputy Director Development Malik Fareed, MD WASA Rao Muhammad Qasim and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting, however, parliamentary secretary for information and culture Nadeem Qureshi also attended the meeting.