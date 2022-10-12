Approval given to build 'Veeram village- a model village'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has given the approval to build 'Veeram village- a model village' in tehsil Sialkot.

After the notification issued, estimates of development projects have been requested from concerned departments to provide best facilities including health, education, drainage and water supply in the village.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi stated this while addressing the meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ghuman, DD Development Abdul Rauf, AD Development Mohsin Ali Riaz, CEO Health Dr. Ahmad Nasir, CEO Education Mian Riaz and the concerned officials of District Council, Colleges, Public Health Engineering Department and sports Department.

Deputy Commissioner directed officials to visit the village regarding the supply of clean drinking water, street lights, sanitation, playground, school upgradation, construction of Primary health center, markaz maal, construction of approach road and street drains and prepare the feasibility report of the proposed projects and submit PC-1 to the office of DD Development in the next two days so that Umbrella PC-1 could be made and sent to Punjab Government for approval.

Political Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ghuman said that the people of Veeram were extremely grateful after the Chief Minister Punjab announced the construction of approach road and Degree College in Veeram.