Approval granted for e-ticketing system, safari zoo in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has formally granted approval for introducing e-ticketing system and up-gradation of Safari Zoo in the city.

In this regard, Secretary Wildlife Punjab Mudassar Waheed Malik with Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar visited the breeding center, Gatwala.

Director General Wildlife Mubeen Elahi, Deputy Director Dr Misbah Sarwar and others also accompanied.

The Secretary Wildlife reviewed the situation of animals and their cages at the center.

Kalim Shaheed Park is also under-consideration for the purpose.