Approval granted for setting up Model Wardens

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Approval has been granted for the up gradation of civil defence department and formation of model wardens of civil defence in all major cities of Punjab including Rawalpindi.As per media reports first model warden of Punjab will be inaugurated in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Allocation of 1% of development budget of Metropolitan Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees and Tehsil Councils for the Civil Defence has been made mandatory.Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also given green signal for the approval for this mega project.

Implementation of this decswion is being made in Rawalpindi.4 model wardens would be set up in Rawalpindi where first model warden is being made in Mohinpura which will be inaugurated by Director General (DG) Civil Defence Muhammad Altaf Baloch on 19 January.

Modern Wardens would comprise machinery for rescuing, instruments along with swimming kits (gas mask, breathing apparatus) , fire fighting instruments , stretcher, walk through gates, metal detector, hand sirens, hand speakers, helmet, spade, rope, life jackets, life line , life ring, swimming kit, automatic suck up, ladder, rope ladder and rescue bag.6 paid volunteers would work round the clock in 3 shifts.

District officer Civil Defence has indicated that such 4 model wardens are being set up in Chaklala, City and Satellite Town Division.Volunteers appointed by Civil Defence will salvage people from any calamities like earthquake, demolition of building, fire incidents, floods in Nullah Leh and any event involving someone's drowning.