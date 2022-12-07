UrduPoint.com

Approval Granted To Establish COMSATS Quetta Campus: Science Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch on Wednesday said that the establishment of COMSATS campus in Quetta will have far-reaching impacts and this project will prove to be as a milestone.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch on Wednesday said that the establishment of COMSATS campus in Quetta will have far-reaching impacts and this project will prove to be as a milestone.

The minister was speaking at a high-level meeting held here with the participation of the officials of the ministry and relevant departments.

During the meeting, the approval was given to open COMSATS Quetta Campus to provide state-of-the-art education to the students in Balochistan on the instructions of Agha Hassan Baloch.

The federal minister issued instructions to all stakeholders to take necessary steps in this regard on an emergency basis.

The infrastructure for the establishment of COMSATS Quetta Campus is available with Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research at Mian Ghandi Hazarganj but the federal Minister also issued orders to release funds for its renovation.

Agha Hassan Baloch said that all other provinces of the country have COMSATS sub-campuses, while the absence of a campus in Quetta reflected educational discrimination.

However, he said, the current central government and Balochistan National Party (BNP) believe in providing equal opportunities in education.

Federal minister and Central Information Secretary BNP said that our party under the leadership of Sardar Akhtar Mengal will ensure the access of every class to modern higher education facilities.

The federal minister said that soon after the completion of the renovation work, COMSATS Campus Quetta will be inaugurated.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hasan Baloch, in which Federal Secretary for Science and Technology, Ghulam Muhammad Memon, Rector COMSATS Professor Dr. Muhammad Tabbasum, Chairman PCSIR Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi, Additional Secretary Usman Akhtar Bajwa and Joint Secretary, Mir Farooq Lango and consultant Advisor, Mian Hassan participated.

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Technology Education Akhtar Mengal

