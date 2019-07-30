UrduPoint.com
Approval Must For Collection Of Sacrificial Hides: Sindh Govt

The Sindh Home department in the code of conduct for collection of sacrificial animals' skin / hide on Eidul Azha has announced

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh Home department in the code of conduct for collection of sacrificial animals' skin / hide on Eidul Azha has announced.

According to the code of conduct, the collection of sacrificial animals' skins and hides could be made after the approval of the concerned commissioner or deputy commissioner.

The Home department of Sindh has announced that on Eidul Azha various political, religious and social welfare organizations/ parties collect the hides / skins of sacrificial animals and it becomes a matter of competition among them, said a statement on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the situation the Sindh Government has decided that the approval from the concerned commissioner/ deputy commissioner is required for collection of sacrificial skins/ hides.

Only those parties, organizations, welfare organizations and religious institutions will be allowed which are registered and put their signature upon the code of conduct and abide by the rules and regulations of the code of conduct.

No one is allowed to install any type of camp for the collection of skins/ hides.

Loud Speaker, slogans and announcement from masajids/offices of different political parties and organizations will not be allowed and any type of poster / banner will also prohibited.

No one will be allowed to collect the hides/ skins from door to door while every individual is allowed to donate the skin/ hide as per his own will where ever and to whom he thinks fit.

Every individual should himself carry hide/ skin to whom he wants to donate.

Every organization collecting skins/ hides are required to keep with themselves CNIC, Card of Organization and authority letter from the commissioner/ deputy commissioner when they carry out the hides/ skins from one place to another in the event of non compliance the law enforcement personnel are authorized to forfeit the hides/ skins.

Every organization/ seminary will submit before time, the complete plan of transportation of skins/ hides so that security may be provided to the vehicles carrying skins/ hides.

Every type of arms, baton, steel bars are ban for the three days of Eid ul Azha, whereas this ban will also be extended upon licensed arms.

For the compliance of the ban the law enforcement agencies will hold checking of motorcycles / cars at different places and every organization is required to keep their workers well informed so that they will cooperate will law enforcement agencies.

Unauthorized collection of skins or non compliance of code of conduct will result in action as per law against the organization/ worker and the skins will be forfeited.

Every applicant is required to obtain security clearance from concerned law enforcement organization.

