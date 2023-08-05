Open Menu

Approval Of 7th Digital Census To Fortify Federation: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Approval of 7th digital census to fortify federation: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the announcement of the seventh digital census with the unanimous approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) would strengthen the federation of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the announcement of the seventh digital census with the unanimous approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) would strengthen the federation of Pakistan.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "It is a great day for strengthening the Federation of Pakistan. The Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved the seventh digital census. The meeting was also attended by representatives of political parties who joined it on a special invitation. The idea was to make informed and thorough deliberations in line with the PDM government's approach of dealing with national issues through consensus.

"The entire census process was organized under the supervision of a census advisory committee that had representation of all stakeholders including provincial governments & renowned statisticians. NADRA, National Telecom Corporation & SUPARCO provided logistical support for the process to be carried out in the most transparent, credible & efficient of ways. This was Pakistan's first digital census," he added.

He said, "My special thanks are due to all the relevant Federal ministries, provincial CMs & their governments, NADRA, SUPARCO, NTC, the armed forces, police, and above all our teachers who took part in this gigantic exercise. They rendered tremendous national service."

