Approval of 'Journalist colony' praiseworthy

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) -:Provincial Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema Thursday said the approval for Journalist Colony in Sargodha district was a praiseworthy step of the Punjab government.

He said this while talking to media at Sargodha press club here.

Provincial minister for transport said that Punjab government was committed to the welfare of the journalists with the larger aim to promote the good journalism.

He urged the journalists to highlight public welfare issues and the steps taken by district administration.

On the occasion, President Sargodha press club Maher Asif Haneef also addressed the gathering.