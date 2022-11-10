UrduPoint.com

Approval Of 'Journalist Colony' Praiseworthy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Approval of 'Journalist colony' praiseworthy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) -:Provincial Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema Thursday said the approval for Journalist Colony in Sargodha district was a praiseworthy step of the Punjab government.

He said this while talking to media at Sargodha press club here.

Provincial minister for transport said that Punjab government was committed to the welfare of the journalists with the larger aim to promote the good journalism.

He urged the journalists to highlight public welfare issues and the steps taken by district administration.

On the occasion, President Sargodha press club Maher Asif Haneef also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sargodha Media

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl first against India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

2 hours ago
 Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Rib ..

Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Riba verdict: Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.