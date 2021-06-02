UrduPoint.com
Approval Of Rs 4090.294 Million Grant For IUB Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Approval of Rs 4090.294 million grant for IUB hailed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal government has approved the largest ever grant of Rs.4090.294 million in the history of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur which was certainly a great welcome. This will usher in a new era of educational development in the region. Leading parliamentarian and intellectual Syed Tabish Alwari said that in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Islamia University was achieving new goals. He said that with the federal financial grant, Institute of Physics, Department of Mechanical Engineering, South Punjab Institute of Agriculture would be set up in the university and a new campus would be opened on one hundred acres in Ahmadpur East besides a new academic block and a hostel at Bahawalnagar Campus.

Syed Tabish Alwari said that the efforts of Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Shozab Kanwal in getting the approval of the said financial grant from the Central Committee of the Planning Commission were commendable.

