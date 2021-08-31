Approval of rules of business for South Punjab historic step: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the approval of rules of business for the South Punjab secretariat was a historic step to resolve public problems at the grassroot level.

He said fulfilling the promise of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the government had been taking every step to ensure a separate autonomous South Punjab Secretariat.

Addressing a press conference at CM Office on Tuesday, he said the provincial cabinet meeting had approved amendments in Punjab Government Rules of Business, 2011 to move further in this regard.

The CM said powers of ACS (South Punjab), secretaries and departments had been clarified while the South Punjab secretariat will comprise Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Vehari and the number of government departments will be 17.

The South Punjab ACS and secretaries will be administratively fully empowered while ACS (South Punjab) had been given the power to transfer grade 17 officers. He was also given the authority to approve the budget and provide funds to the commissioners, DCs and ACs' offices. The ACS (South Punjab) had been given the authority to write ACRs of south Punjab secretaries, which were given all powers available to Punjab secretaries, and the heads of autonomous bodies, boards, authorities and companies will be answerable to secretaries, he said.

A 33 percent budget, amounting to Rs 190 billion, had been reserved for south Punjab, he mentioned and added that approval of the service tribunal of South Punjab had also been given.

To a question, the CM said the Punjab government had traced heinous crime cases as the police was issued directions while taking notice of such cases and some police officials were also removed from their posts, he stated. Every step was taken to ensure rule of law, he added.

To another query, Usman Buzdar said he visited different areas to solve public problems on the spot. Development was a prime focus of the government as utilization of budget will be ensured, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon lay a foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur, he said.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said midnight oil was burnt to formulate rules of business as it was a historic step of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led government. This will remove deprivations and public problems will be resolved at their doorsteps, he added.

Provincial Ministers Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Dr Akhtar Malik, Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Parliamentary Secretary Abdul Hayee Dastee and ACS (South Punjab) were also present.