Approximately 3000 People Injected Corona Vaccine Doses In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Approximately 3000 people injected corona vaccine doses in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Approximately 3000 people were injected corona vaccine doses on daily basis here in the district on direction of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, health department was active to achieve the target set by NCOC and about 172,000 people have been injected the vaccine since start of the pandemic.

He appealed masses to observe precautionary measures to prevent the next anticipated 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

DC disclosed that 0.3 percent corona active cases have been traced in the district from first of July to-date in the district.

Meanwhile, more than 13,000 people were administered doses of vaccine in district Multan the other day.

DC Ali Shehzad expressed hope that NCOC's target could be achieved through further expediting vaccination process in order to control spread of virus in the district. Meanwhile, CEO Health Dr Shoeb-ur-Rehman, in a briefing to DC Multan, said up to 4 lac people were given different forms of corona vaccine doses since start of the drive.

Besides fixed vaccination centres, twenty-one mobile vaccination teams were constituted to serve people door to door, he said.

He said ratio of corona patients remained up to 1.6 percent in past 24 hours.

