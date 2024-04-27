APP's Chitral Correspondent Passes Away
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Local Journalist and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Chitral correspondent Gul Hamad Farooqi passed away due cardiac arrest on Saturday.
He was associated with APP for more than 15 years.
His funeral prayer will be offered at his village Shabqader, Charsadda.
