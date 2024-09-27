APP’s employee deprived of motorcycle

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Some unknown robbers lifted a motorbike of APP’s reporter from outside of Noorani Masjid near Sariab Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to the details, the reporter went to Noorani Masjid to offer Friday prayers when he returned his motorcycle was stolen which he parked outside the Masjid.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

President of Balochistan Union of Journalists Khalil Ahmed, General Secretary Abdul Shakoor and others demanded the

IG Police, DIG Quetta and SSP Operations to take measures to prevent motorcycle theft in the city.

They said over a period of time, many media workers have been deprived of their motorcycles and their salaries are not enough to buy new one.