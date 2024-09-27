Open Menu

APP’s Employee Deprived Of Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 11:40 PM

APP’s employee deprived of motorcycle

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Some unknown robbers lifted a motorbike of APP’s reporter from outside of Noorani Masjid near Sariab Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to the details, the reporter went to Noorani Masjid to offer Friday prayers when he returned his motorcycle was stolen which he parked outside the Masjid.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

President of Balochistan Union of Journalists Khalil Ahmed, General Secretary Abdul Shakoor and others demanded the

IG Police, DIG Quetta and SSP Operations to take measures to prevent motorcycle theft in the city.

They said over a period of time, many media workers have been deprived of their motorcycles and their salaries are not enough to buy new one.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Road Buy Mosque Media From

Recent Stories

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

39 minutes ago
 UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

4 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

4 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

5 hours ago
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

5 hours ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

6 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

6 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

6 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

7 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan