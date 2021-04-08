APPSA to hold rally on April 12 if school remain closed so

(@FahadShabbir)

All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) on Thursday asked for immediate withdrawal of decision about closure of schools from class one to eight in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) on Thursday asked for immediate withdrawal of decision about closure of schools from class one to eight in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club, APPSA Divisional Finance Secretary Zubair Ahmed Zai and others said education had badly affected last year due to COVID-19 and it would be disastrous if school further remain closed.

They said private schools were strictly implementing standard operating procedures therefore, they should be allowed to remain open.

In Sindh 22.2 million children were out of schools before COVID-19, they said adding the number of out of school children has risen to 32.2 million after the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

They called upon the government to take back the decision of school closure to save future of the children, otherwise, they warned to hold a protest demonstration on April 12 before the Karachi Press Club.