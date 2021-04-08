UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APPSA To Hold Rally On April 12 If School Remain Closed So

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

APPSA to hold rally on April 12 if school remain closed so

All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) on Thursday asked for immediate withdrawal of decision about closure of schools from class one to eight in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) on Thursday asked for immediate withdrawal of decision about closure of schools from class one to eight in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club, APPSA Divisional Finance Secretary Zubair Ahmed Zai and others said education had badly affected last year due to COVID-19 and it would be disastrous if school further remain closed.

They said private schools were strictly implementing standard operating procedures therefore, they should be allowed to remain open.

In Sindh 22.2 million children were out of schools before COVID-19, they said adding the number of out of school children has risen to 32.2 million after the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

They called upon the government to take back the decision of school closure to save future of the children, otherwise, they warned to hold a protest demonstration on April 12 before the Karachi Press Club.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Protest Education Hyderabad April All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Measures being taken to change 'thana culture'

4 minutes ago

Kabul Welcomes Upcoming Afghan Peace Conference in ..

4 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan allots symbols to ..

4 minutes ago

Covax backs AstraZeneca as vaccines reach 100 terr ..

4 minutes ago

Five more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

19 minutes ago

Ibrahimovic becomes Antivirus in next Asterix film ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.