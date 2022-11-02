APPSCA announces protest against Punjab Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) Malik Abrar Hussain, has threatened to protest and close all private schools in the province against the announcement of Punjab government for the creation of a new regulatory authority for private educational institutions.

According to the details, Punjab Government has announced creation of a new authority named Punjab Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PPEIRA) for the management and regulation of private educational institutions across the province.

All matters like classification of schools, salaries of teachers, education, building, facilities, fees will be subject to the approval of this authority.

The chairman of the authority will be the provincial education minister while eleven members including MPs will join. However, sub-committees of this authority will be formed in each district.

Keeping in view the announcement of authority, All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has expressed a strong reaction to the said authority's finalization without consulting the stakeholders and has threatened to close down all private educational institutions across the Punjab province.

Malik Abrar Hussain, President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, a nationwide organization of private educational institutions, has declared the said authority as hostility to education. He expressed a strong reaction to the finalization of the said authority without the consultation of the stakeholders.

They have threatened to close all the private educational institutions in case of not complying with the demand.

It has been learned from reliable sources that the Punjab government has announced the creation of a controversial authority to mainstream private educational institutions across the province.

In the important points of Punjab Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PPEIRA), it is stated that this authority is being created for registration, regulation, inspection etc. of private schools which will have immense powers.

Provincial education minister will be its chairman while eleven members will include MPs, Secretary etc. There will be sub-committees in all districts. The authority will fully implement the laws made by it.

Accordingly, separate approval of each campus will be required for private schools. It will be mandatory to establish a school council which will have many powers in school matters.

The authority will regularly inspect and monitor the schools. There will be full access to all records etc. Punishments and fines can also be imposed according to the authority law. A fine of one to two lakhs for non-implementation of the rules, while a heavy fine of up to two crore rupees for complaints, neglect of duty, and a fine of Rs 25,000 per day for non-implementation of complaints.

The authority will have powers to seal the school, register an FIR against the school head, punish the school head for up to one year, collect fines through the Land Revenue Act, hand over the control of the school to the authority, school teacher or others. Similarly, harassment of staff, fine up to one crore rupees for negligence, registration of FIR against the concerned teacher in case of offense and unlimited options like imprisonment of one year or fine to the teacher.

According to the authority's law, the Appellate Committee will consist of retired judges, senior lawyers or bureaucrats whose decision will be final.