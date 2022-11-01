APPSCA calls for taking stakeholders into confidence for forming private educational institutions regulatory body

President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, a nationwide organization of private educational institutions, Malik Abrar Hussain on Tuesday demanded to take all stakeholders into confidence for forming a regulatory authority for private educational institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :President of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, a nationwide organization of private educational institutions, Malik Abrar Hussain on Tuesday demanded to take all stakeholders into confidence for forming a regulatory authority for private educational institutions.

The Punjab government has announced the creation of a new regulatory authority for private educational institutions, said a news release.

All matters like classification of schools, salaries of teachers, education, building, facilities, fees will be subject to the approval of this authority.

Malik Abrar Hussain said the Punjab government had announced the creation of a new authority namely Punjab Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PPEIRA) for the management and regulation of private educational institutions across the province.

The chairman of the authority will be the provincial education minister while eleven members including MPs will join. Sub-committees of this authority will be formed in each district.

The authority has powers to seal the school, register an FIR against the school head, punish the school head for up to one year, collect fines through the Land Revenue Act, hand over the control of the school to the authority, school teacher or others. Harassment of staff, fine up to one crore rupees for negligence, registration of FIR against the concerned teacher in case of offense and unlimited options like imprisonment of one year or fine to the teacher.

According to the authority's law, the Appellate Committee will consist of retired judges, senior lawyers or bureaucrats whose decision will be final.