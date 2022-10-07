UrduPoint.com

APPSF Condemns Violence Against Protesting Teachers

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Friday strongly condemned police violence against teachers protesting for their rights in front of KP assembly in Peshawar.

President All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, Kashif Mirza talking APP said that use of force against peaceful protest of teachers is totally unacceptable in a democratic society.

He said that use of baton charge and police brutality against the protesting teachers was on the sanctity of noble teaching profession.

He demanded of KP government to pass legislation for protecting sanctity of teacher so that nobody dare to mistreat them in future.

He said that it was the constitutional right of teachers to protest for their legitimate rights.

He said that teachers were respected in civilized societies but KP police brutality with the worst violence on teachers has brought shame to the entire nation.

He said there is no concept of national development without upholding respect and rights of teachers.

