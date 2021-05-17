APPSF Reviews Department Progress
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation (APPSF) Bahawalpur chapter reviewed progress of the department in a meeting held here on Monday.
Secretary APPSF Bahawalpur Muhammad Iqbal Badani chaired the meeting, said a news release issued here.
Iqbal Badani shared that the department was facing few challenges to meet the demand of the paramedics products and urged the senior officials to device a strategy for countering such issues.
He also pledged that the organization would continue its struggle for protection of rights of the paramedics.