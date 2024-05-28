APPSMA Celebrates Yom-e-Takbeer
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 09:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) organized an event to mark Yom-e-Takbeer, here on Tuesday. Students presented national songs, tableaus and speeches regarding the historic May 28 when Pakistan became a nuclear state.
Member Punjab Assembly, Malik Mansoor Afsar was the chief guest at the event which was organized at Concept Foundation school, Dhok Chaudharian.
In his address, MPA Malik Mansoor Afsar paid tribute to former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Armed Forces of Pakistan for making Pakistan's defence impregnable.
He said that with joint efforts Pakistan would soon become an Asian Tiger again by bringing economic stability and prosperity.
Raja Muhammad Wasim Safi, the host of the event paid tribute to all scientists, political and military leadership. He said that Pakistan not only became a nuclear country but also became the guarantor of the strength of the Islamic world.
He assured the government of the full cooperation of his organization in the implementation of the green campaign and educational emergency.
Area notables and heads of various schools including Naeem Akbar, Maulana Hamid Nawaz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Shahid, Asif Qureshi and member of the Cantonment board Rashid Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.
Rashid Ahmad Khan said that in response to India's nuclear explosions, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected all external pressure and Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions to prove that Pakistan was concerned about its sovereignty, integrity and defence. Alhamdulillah, today Pakistan is not only a nuclear power, but its defence is also invincible and no enemy can even look at Pakistan with bad intentions.
A large number of people attended the event and appreciated the performance of the students.
