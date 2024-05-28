Open Menu

APPSMA Celebrates Yom-e-Takbeer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 09:00 PM

APPSMA celebrates Yom-e-Takbeer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) organized an event to mark Yom-e-Takbeer, here on Tuesday. Students presented national songs, tableaus and speeches regarding the historic May 28 when Pakistan became a nuclear state.

Member Punjab Assembly, Malik Mansoor Afsar was the chief guest at the event which was organized at Concept Foundation school, Dhok Chaudharian.

In his address, MPA Malik Mansoor Afsar paid tribute to former PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Armed Forces of Pakistan for making Pakistan's defence impregnable.

He said that with joint efforts Pakistan would soon become an Asian Tiger again by bringing economic stability and prosperity.

Raja Muhammad Wasim Safi, the host of the event paid tribute to all scientists, political and military leadership. He said that Pakistan not only became a nuclear country but also became the guarantor of the strength of the Islamic world.

He assured the government of the full cooperation of his organization in the implementation of the green campaign and educational emergency.

Area notables and heads of various schools including Naeem Akbar, Maulana Hamid Nawaz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Shahid, Asif Qureshi and member of the Cantonment board Rashid Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

Rashid Ahmad Khan said that in response to India's nuclear explosions, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected all external pressure and Pakistan carried out nuclear explosions to prove that Pakistan was concerned about its sovereignty, integrity and defence. Alhamdulillah, today Pakistan is not only a nuclear power, but its defence is also invincible and no enemy can even look at Pakistan with bad intentions.

A large number of people attended the event and appreciated the performance of the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister World Nuclear Rashid Safi May Event All Government Asia Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

6 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

6 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

7 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

7 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

7 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

8 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan