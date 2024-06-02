APPSMA Delegation Calls On Punjab Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan praised the commendable role of private schools in promoting education, affirming the government's commitment to supporting the private sector at all levels.
He met with a delegation of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA), led by its President Kashif Adeeb Jadwani and Malik Riasat, at the Governor House in Lahore on Sunday.
Sardar Saleem Haider said that private schools are sharing burden of government in education sector, adding “We have a large number of male and female students studying in private schools.
” He said that measures are being taken to provide facilities in government schools and to upgrade them so that the government and the private sector can better fulfill the duty of nurturing the new generation.
On this occasion, Kashif Adeeb Jadwani, Head of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association informed about the various problems faced by private institutions. He also demanded representation of low-fee private schools in the government advisory committee.
The Governor assured the private school owners of his commitment to addressing their concerns and pledged full support in resolving them.
