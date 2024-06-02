Open Menu

APPSMA Delegation Calls On Punjab Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 10:00 PM

APPSMA delegation calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan praised the commendable role of private schools in promoting education, affirming the government's commitment to supporting the private sector at all levels.

He met with a delegation of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA), led by its President Kashif Adeeb Jadwani and Malik Riasat, at the Governor House in Lahore on Sunday.

Sardar Saleem Haider said that private schools are sharing burden of government in education sector, adding “We have a large number of male and female students studying in private schools.

” He said that measures are being taken to provide facilities in government schools and to upgrade them so that the government and the private sector can better fulfill the duty of nurturing the new generation.

On this occasion, Kashif Adeeb Jadwani, Head of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association informed about the various problems faced by private institutions. He also demanded representation of low-fee private schools in the government advisory committee.

The Governor assured the private school owners of his commitment to addressing their concerns and pledged full support in resolving them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Governor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Male Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

22 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

22 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

22 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

22 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

22 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

22 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

23 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

23 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

23 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan