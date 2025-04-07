APPSMA launches anti-drug campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All Pakistan Private Schools’ Association (APPSMA), Rawalpindi chapter has launched a comprehensive anti-drug abuse campaign across private schools to combat the rising menace of substance addiction among youth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) All Pakistan Private Schools’ Association (APPSMA), Rawalpindi chapter has launched a comprehensive anti-drug abuse campaign across private schools to combat the rising menace of substance addiction among youth.

With drug abuse becoming an alarming issue in educational institutions, APPSMA’s initiative focuses on awareness, prevention, and counseling to safeguard students from falling prey to harmful illicit drugs.

In an exclusive interaction with APP on Monday, Amjad Zeb Chaudhary, President APPSMA (Rawalpindi Cantt) informed that the rising threat of drugs among youth has to be combated through students.

"We believe our students are the best campaign ambassadors to cognize the young population about the harmful effects of the drug menace", he said adding that private schools remained active to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government in this regard.

Amjad informed that school workshops, seminars and students interactions with expert psychologists would be conducted in various schools during the campaign.

He further informed that APPSMA in liaison with the district government and other relevant departments to solidify our efforts in protecting our youth from the drugs.

"We had a fruitful meeting with the Add'l Deputy Commissioner, to discuss the means and ways for collaborative efforts to combat the challenge", he informed.

Yasir Rahman, member APPSMA and Principal of school said that interactive sessions, students orientation with LEAs and a regular 10-minute lecture have been designed in which students were being informed about the causes and effects of drug uses.