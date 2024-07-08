APPSMA to actively expand organizational scope for promoting quality education

All Pakistan Private School Management Association (APPSMA) on Monday reiterated its commitment to play its key role in expanding the scope of the organizational struggle for promotion of quality education and training

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) All Pakistan Private school Management Association (APPSMA) on Monday reiterated its commitment to play its key role in expanding the scope of the organizational struggle for promotion of quality education and training.

In a statement received here, the APPSMA held its consultative meeting at the Emblem Higher Secondary School System in which divisional, district, tehsil and city officials of the association and other members participated.

Divisional President, APPSMA, Ibrar Ahmed Khan said that the members presented the best suggestions in a systematic manner, whereas the Association was the largest representative organization of private educational institutions.

A five-member committee was formed on the occasion, to compile report under its supervision to decide future course of action that would help in making the organization more stable, he added.

He said that the manifesto of the organization at any level laid down the duties of all members.

"I am proud of the officers of my Rawalpindi Division who have performed well. After taking difficult steps, the organization has reached this point today.

We made this organization stand on its feet with our good character and responsible behaviour," he said.

Ibrar Ahmad Khan said that free-of-cost teachers' workshops would be organized in the future, educational institutions would be strengthened with the help of agreements with various institutions.

He said that due to the efforts of the central leadership, the notification for holding summer camp was issued.

Murtaza Ali Shah, director of Amblem Higher Secondary School System, said that it was necessary to give importance to training along with education.

Sakina Taj President Women's Wing, APPSMA said that teachers and students of private education should also be members of the Association whereas the meritorious students become its ambassadors.