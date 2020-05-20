APPTA announces to run transport from Thursday: Minister

Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi has said that matters between the Punjab government and transporters had been settled and the All Pakistan Public Transport Association (APPTA) had announced to run transport from tomorrow.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khitchi has said that matters between the Punjab government and transporters had been settled and the All Pakistan Public Transport Association (APPTA) had announced to run transport from tomorrow.

On the direction of the CM Punjab, negotiations between Provincial Minister Jehanzeb Khitchi and transporters relating to implementation on SOPs for running transport were held at Transport House here on Wednesday.

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Secretary Transport Asad ur Rehman Gillani, President Transport Alliance Action Committee Asmat Ullah Niazi and other transporters also participated in the meeting.

Jehanzeb Khitchi vowed that it was the mission of the government to save the common man from difficulties and provision of the best transport facilities to them.

The minister asserted that implementation on SOPs would be ensured to save the masses from the dangers of coronavirus.

Jehanzeb Khitchi remarked that benefits of reduction in petroleum and diesel prices must reach to the masses in the shape of reduction of fares.

He informed that 20 per cent reduction would be made in the fares of transport running on GT road and implementation on the government SOPs would be fully ensured.

He further emphasized that under government SOPs passengers would maintain a distance of three feet while traveling in public transport. He said that the bus would be disinfected after completion of its route and availability of sanitizers at bus stations would also be ensured.

He highlighted that wearing of mask and gloves for the passengers had been declared mandatory while passengers affected due to fever or cough would not be allowed to board the bus.

All Pakistan Public Transport Association assured Jehanzeb Khitchi for ensuring completeimplementation on the chalked out SOPs with the government.