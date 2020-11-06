APRA welcomes nomination of Athar Chawla for FPCCI-VP in FP

Chairman of All Pakistan Restaurant Association, Baber Nehal has expressed gratitude to BMP leadership, the ruling group in FPCCI, for nominating Muhammad Athar Sultan Chawla on the seat of Vice President in the annual elections-2021 of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of All Pakistan Restaurant Association, Baber Nehal has expressed gratitude to BMP leadership, the ruling group in FPCCI, for nominating Muhammad Athar Sultan Chawla on the seat of Vice President in the annual elections-2021 of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Chawla is the convener of APRA and a well-known businessman, said APRA statement here on Friday.

He said the entire business community had welcomed the nomination of Athar Chawla.

APRA chairman was confident that Athar Chawla would win VP seat and serve the entire business community to his best capacity.