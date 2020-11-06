UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APRA Welcomes Nomination Of Athar Chawla For FPCCI-VP In FP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:40 PM

APRA welcomes nomination of Athar Chawla for FPCCI-VP in FP

Chairman of All Pakistan Restaurant Association, Baber Nehal has expressed gratitude to BMP leadership, the ruling group in FPCCI, for nominating Muhammad Athar Sultan Chawla on the seat of Vice President in the annual elections-2021 of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of All Pakistan Restaurant Association, Baber Nehal has expressed gratitude to BMP leadership, the ruling group in FPCCI, for nominating Muhammad Athar Sultan Chawla on the seat of Vice President in the annual elections-2021 of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Chawla is the convener of APRA and a well-known businessman, said APRA statement here on Friday.

He said the entire business community had welcomed the nomination of Athar Chawla.

APRA chairman was confident that Athar Chawla would win VP seat and serve the entire business community to his best capacity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce All Industry Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

1 minute ago

AC Zakaullah visits BHU to review facilities in Ch ..

3 minutes ago

Govt striving hard to facilitate masses: Minister

3 minutes ago

Senior Moscow Official Says Strict Abidance by Cor ..

3 minutes ago

Avifavir Drug to Be Free of Charge in Russia for C ..

3 minutes ago

Modi's aggressive policies posing serious threat t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.